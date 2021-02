ERIE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s hockey had not lost since December 12.

The team dropped the regular-season finale to Mercyhurst 3-2 in overtime Saturday. The loss snapped a seven-game win streak.

Penn State will turn its attention to the CHA conference tournament. The Nittany Lions are the No. 1 seed. The tournament will take place March 5-6 in Erie.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.