Penn State will lean on experienced backfield with Journey Brown sidelined

Penn State started off its first game week with some tough news.

The Nittany Lions could be without its leading rusher for the entire 2020 season. Journey Brown will be sidelined with an undisclosed medical condition. Penn State athletics confirmed to WTAJ Monday night Brown is currently being treated for the condition discovered during the offseason.

Penn State listed Noah Cain as its starting running back heading into the season-opener at Indiana on Saturday. Devyn Ford is listed as the backup while freshmen Caziah Holmes and Keyvone are both listed at No. 3.

Brown will be out for an indefinite period of time – which opens up an opportunity for someone else to step into his shoes. He tallied 890 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in 2019.

Cain and Ford combined for 737 yards last season.

