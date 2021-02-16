Penn State volleyball rolls into crowded Big Ten schedule

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State volleyball is going to stay busy.

The Nittany Lions are in the middle of a five-game stretch in seven days. Penn State lost two straight at No. 5 Minnesota last weekend. The team will head to Columbus to take on an undefeated Ohio State team Wednesday night at 5 p.m. The week will end with a two-game series at home against Indiana.

This is just life in Big Ten volleyball played during a pandemic.

Penn State is just 2-2 on the season after COVID-19 kept the team out of play for the first two weeks of the season.