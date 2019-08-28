Penn State volleyball picked No. 4 in preseason Big Ten poll

Penn State volleyball will once again be in a battle for the Big Ten.
The Nittany Lions land at No. 4 in the Big Ten preseason coaches poll behind Wisconsin, Nebraska and Minnesota.
Three Penn State players landed on the preseason All-Big Ten team as well.
You can view both lists below courtesy of the Big Ten Conference.
2019 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL TEAM
JACQUELINE QUADE, SR., OH, ILLINOIS
Erika Pritchard, Jr., OH, Maryland
Alexis Hart, Sr., OH, Minnesota
Taylor Morgan, Sr., MB, Minnesota
Stephanie Samedy, Jr., OPP, Minnesota
Nicklin Hames, So., S, Nebraska
Lauren Stivrins, Jr., MB, Nebraska
Lexi Sun, Jr., OH, Nebraska
Kaitlyn Hord, So., MB, Penn State
Jonni Parker, So., RS, Penn State
KENDALL WHITE, Sr., DS, PENN STATE
Blake Mohler, Sr., MB, Purdue
Sydney Hilley, Jr., S, Wisconsin
DANA RETTKE, Jr., MB, WISCONSIN
UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN CAPS
2019 BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL
1. Wisconsin
2. Nebraska
3. Minnesota
4. Penn State
5. Illinois
6. Purdue
7. Michigan
8. Ohio State
9. Michigan State
10. Maryland
11. Indiana
12. Northwestern
13. Iowa
14. Rutgers