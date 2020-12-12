Penn State uses second-half surge to down Michigan State on senior day

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Penn State will play Michigan State at noon E.T. televised on ABC.

Michigan State’s Payton Thorne at quarterback because former starter Rocky Lombardi was injured last week against Ohio State. Michigan State is wearing a new cartoon spartan helmet logo.

First Quarter

Michigan State’s first drive had plenty of action. Senior Antonio Shelton recorded a sack. Senior Jaquan Brisker would get an interception only to fumble the ball right back to Michigan State on the return.

Penn State would force a punt on the following MSU drive.

Penn State would have a Keyvone Lee touchdown called back on a holding penalty. The penalty would be costly as Penn State would have to settle for a field goal.

Jake Pinegar would boot in a short field goal and Penn State leads 3-0.

The Penn State defense would hold once again. Penn State takes over again with 3:55 left in the first quarter.

It would stay a defensive game. Penn State would go to the second quarter up 3-0 facing a third-and-long.

Second Quarter

The drive would stall and Penn State would be forced to punt. We have a Big Ten football game. Penn State leads 3-0 and Michigan State would take over on their own 40-yard line.

Then Michigan State would have an offensive explosion. Payton Thorne would hit Jalen Nailor on a 45-yard touchdown pass. Penn State now trails Michigan State 7-3.

Penn State’s ensuing drive would result in a touchdown. Aided by a long kickoff return by Lamont Wade, the Nittany Lions drove down the field. Sean Clifford would sprint right up the middle of the defense for a 31-yard touchdown. There were no defenders near the quarterback as he crossed the goal line.

Penn State reclaims the lead 10-7

This game quickly turned into a second-quarter track meet. Thorne would toss another touchdown pass. He hit Tre’Von Morgan for a 26-yrd touchdown. Morgan made a great contested catch in teh end zone through the Nittany Lion defenders. Penn State’s now trails Michigan State 14-10.

Penn State takes over with 6:22 left in the second quarter. The drive would lead to a punt and Michigan State would start driving once again.

Throne would hit Jayden Reed for a 37-yard gain. Later, Michigan State would pull off a flea ficker trick play. Throne would hit his tight end Matt Dotson to get near the goal line. The next play on quick tempo, Thorne would fine Nailor for his third touchdown of the quarter.

Michigan State leads 21-10 at halftime.

Third Quarter

Penn State received the ball to start the second half and Clifford would find KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Jahan Dotson for big gains on the drive. A Keyvonne Lee first down run gave Penn State and first and goal from the Michigan State eight yard line.

On second and goal, Clifford finds Parker Washington for an eight yard touchdown. Clifford would find Dotson on the two point conversion attempt to cut Michigan State’s lead to 21-18 with 10:07 left in the third.

Later in the third quarter, Michigan State drove down the field, but the defense would hold to a point. The Spartans got down to the Penn State 6-yard line, but could not score a touchdown. Matt Coghlin would cap a 51-yard drive with a field goal. Michigan State leads 24-18.

Right before half, Penn State would take the lead back. Will Levis would be able to show off his passing ability hitting Jahan Dotson for a 36-yard gain. Levis would finish the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Penn State leads 25-24 to end the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Penn State would finally pressure the quarterback for the first sack since the first quarter. Adisa Isaac would sack Thorne and force a Michigan State punt.

The momentum would stay with Penn State. On the ensuing drive, Sean Clifford would air it out to Washington for a 49-yard quick strike touchdown. Penn State now leads 32-24 with 12:18 to play.

Penn State would show off its closing power. Michigan State would get the ball and have to punt on the next drive. On the punt, Jahan Dotson would take the punt 81 yards to the house for a touchdown. Just like that, Penn State’s lead is stretched to 39-24 with 11:24 left in the game.

Michigan State would get the ball back three different times during the final 11 minutes of the game. Penn State would force two punts and a turnover on downs.

Penn State defeats Michigan State 39-24 to pick up its first win at Beaver Stadium this season. The team moves to 3-5 on the season leading into its week nine “Champions Week” game with a Big Ten West opponent.

The Nittany Lions outscored Michigan State 29-3 in the second half. The Nittany Lions racked up 405 yards of total offense.