Penn State student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University has confirmed that one of their student-athletes has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first positive report for PSU Athletics. A spokesperson said in a statement that full testing numbers will be shared in the Intercollegiate Athletic Department’s next bi-weekly report on Wednesday, July 29.

The identity of the athlete has not been released.

After that report, all test results, including positives will only be reported on a bi-weekly basis.

The individual that tested positive will be put into isolation for 14 days and retested after that period of time. Penn State Athletics said that in addition, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, including quarantine and testing for anyone that may have been exposed.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance,” Penn State Athletics said.