One of Penn State’s reserve defensive backs could be on the move.

A source confirms to WTAJ Penn State junior safety CJ Holmes has entered the transfer portal.

Holmes made his Penn State debut as a sophomore in 2019. He played in nine games only totaling two tackles – both against Maryland on September 27.

Holmes transferred to Penn State from Notre Dame after the 2017 season where he played running back. He played in eight games for the Fighting Irish.