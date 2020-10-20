Penn State running back Journey Brown could miss 2020 football season

Penn State football could be without its leading rusher for the season.
Penn State athletics confirmed to WTAJ Tuesday Journey Brown could miss the 2020 season with a medical condition. According to a team spokesperson, he is currently being treated for a condition discovered in the offseason.
Lions 247 first reported the news.
Brown rushed for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019 as a redshirt junior.
Coach James Franklin is set to speak with media members Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in his first regular season weekly press conference in 2020.
