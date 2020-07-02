Penn State player charged with misdemeanor for marijuana possession

According to a report by our media partners at the Centre Daily Times, a Penn State football player has been charged with a misdemeanor for marijuana posession.

According to the report, sophomore cornerback Marquis Wilson is accused of having a small amount of marijuana back in February. According to the police report, an officer found marijuana in a pill bottle in the player’s car.

Wilson spoke with an officer on campus in front of Brill Hall. Police wrote he smelled strongly of marijuana.

To read the full report from the CDT, click here.

Wilson played in 10 games in 2019. He totaled two interceptions and 18 tackles.