Penn State-Ohio State reschedules previously postponed game for Wednesday, Jan. 27

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State men’s basketball team will play at No. 15/18 Ohio State on Wednesday, Jan. 27, replacing the Penn State-Michigan game that was postponed due to Michigan’s department-wide pause.
This comes after the previous Ohio State-Penn State match-up that slated them to play one another on January 6 was postponed, due to Penn State pausing basketball activities with COVID issues.
During the pause, Penn State postponed four conference games against Wisconsin, Ohio State, Michigan and Rutgers.
The Nittany Lions won their second-straight Big Ten Conference game Saturday night after defeating Northwestern 81-78. Junior guard Izaiah Brockington led the team with a game high 21 points, while senior forward John Harrar chipped in with 10 rebounds.
The rescheduled game will take place at 7 pm on the Big Ten Network. Ohio State enters the game with a 12-4 overall record, 6-4 in conference play while Penn State enters the game with a 5-6 overall record, and 2-5 in the conference.