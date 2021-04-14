Penn State men’s soccer advances to Big Ten championship game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State men’s soccer is rolling right now.

The No. 2 seed took care of business defeated Michigan 4-1 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal Wednesday night. It will be Penn State’s first championship game appearance since 2011.

Danny Bloyou opened up the scoring about 7 minutes into the contest after scoring two goals in the quarterfinal game. Peter Mangione added a penalty kick goal before halftime.

Penn State went into the break up 2-1.

Pierre Reedy and Liam Butts would add goals in the second half to seal the deal for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State will next travel to Bloomington, Ind. for the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, April 17 at 5 p.m.