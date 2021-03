STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – No. 14 Penn State lacrosse used a fast start to both halves to hold off No. 12 Ohio State Saturday.

Penn State defeated Ohio State 15-13 behind a 3-0 run to start the match and a 4-0 run to start the second half.

TJ Malone led the Nittany Lions with five goals. Dylan Foulds also added four goals on the day.

Penn State will next travel to Johns Hopkins for a match at Noon next Saturday, March 12.

