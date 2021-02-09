Penn State men’s hockey series vs. Ohio State is postponed

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State men’s hockey will have to wait a bit longer to play its next series.
According to a Penn State athletics media release, the men’s hockey series against Ohio State scheduled for Friday and Saturday is postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests.
The NCAA defines “Tier 1 personnel” as the “highest exposure tier and consists of student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.”
Penn State was originally set to host Ohio State Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.
Both schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the series. It is the fourth-straight game postponed on Penn State’s schedule. Michigan had to postponed two games last week because of COVID-19 concerns.