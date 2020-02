As long as you don’t lose, you’re likely to bump up in the Associated Press Top-25.

Penn State checks in at No. 22 in this weeks AP poll.

You can find five Big Ten teams in the AP Top-25 this week:

No. 9 Maryland

No. 16 Michigan State

No. 17 Iowa

No. 20 Illinois

No. 22 Penn State

Ohio State, Rutgers and Michigan are all receiving votes as well.