Penn State hoops dominates No. 15 Virginia Tech on the road

Penn State basketball had a white-hot start in Blacksburg Tuesday night.

Penn State defeated No. 15 Virginia Tech 75-55 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Izaiah Brockington led all scorers with 24 points and eight rebounds. Myreon Jones added 14 points shooting 4-7 from three-point range.

Sam Sessoms and Myles Dread scored in double digits off the bench. Sessoms scored 10 while Dread added 11.

The Nittany Lions started the game on a 17-3 run and never looked back. The team held a 42-23 lead at halftime.

Virginia Tech only shot 37 percent from the field. Jalen Cone led the Hokies in scoring with 11 points off the bench.