Penn State holds off Rutgers for first Big Ten win

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Izaiah Brockington and Myreon Jones scored 17 points apiece, Jones making three clinching free throws in the waning seconds, and Penn State held off a resurgent Rutgers 75-67 for its first Big Ten Conference win this season.

Seth Lundy chipped in 16 points with 10 rebounds and a career-high three steals in his return to the starting lineup.

Ron Harper Jr. scored 14 of his 18 points for Rutgers after halftime, making 5 of 10, including a pair of 3-pointers as the Scarlet Knights rallied.

Myles Johnson scored 14 with seven rebounds.