Penn State hockey’s upcoming against Minnesota is canceled

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State men’s hockey will miss out on another two games.

According to a media release, the team’s upcoming series against Minnesota is canceled because of COVID-19 positives in the Penn State program. The series was scheduled for Feb. 27-28 at Pegula Ice Arena.

The cancellation marks eight-straight postponements or cancellations. Penn State’s series at Michigan on Feb. 3-4 was postponed due to COVID concerns with the Wolverines. Since then, Penn State has had series against Ohio State, Arizona State, and now Minnesota postponed because of COVID-19 positives in its own program.

The team only has two games at Notre Dame left on the regular season schedule before the Big Ten tournament starts on March 18-20.