Penn State hockey pulled off the comeback to defeats Wisconsin for the second-straight day Friday.

Sam Sternschein nailed the eventual game-winning goal in the third period to take down Wisconsin 4-2. Nate Sucese scored an empty-net goal to ice the game late in the third.

Brandon Biro tied the game at 1 with a goal in the second period. Alex Limoges briefly gave Penn State a lead 2-1 in the second as well.

