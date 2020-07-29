Penn State has more athletes test positive for COVID-19

The latest batch of coronavirus test results are in for Penn State athletics.

After news of PSU athletics’ first positive test hit the internet last week, the athletic department now has more positive tests to report. Out of 466 tests of student-athletes, Penn State now has eight positives.

Here is a numbers breakdown:

As of July 29, 2020

466 tests of student-athletes

8 positives

66 tests still pending

Athletes who tested positive will be quarantined for 14 days and retested after isolation

University then begins “contact tracing,” or tracking the spread of COVID-19 through any other people who came in contact with a positive athlete

Penn State athletics provided this statement in a media release Wednesday along with the test results:

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance. Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.

We expect our student-athletes to follow CDC guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups.“

Penn State athletics had committed to releasing test results every two weeks. The next expected release will be Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The athletic department had not had any positive COVID-19 tests to report in its first two counts on July 1 and July 15.