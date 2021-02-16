Penn State freshman Starocci named Big Ten wrestler of the week

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – One Penn State freshman is coming off a signature win.

The Big Ten named Penn State 174-pounder Carter Starocci Wrestler of the Week Tuesday. He defeated Michigan sixth-year senior Logan Massa 7-1 in overtime Sunday (TB-1).

With the scored tied 1-1 after the first overtime period, Starocci put Massa on his back during a scramble in the first tie-breaker to go up 5-1. He added an escape and a penalty point in his own tie-breaker period to win 7-1.

The win highlighted a dual meet where No. 3 Penn State defeated No. 2 Michigan to move to 4-0 on the season. The Nittany Lions moved up to No. 2 in the college wrestling rankings behind Iowa with the win.

The Nittany Lions will next trip to No. 11 Ohio State for a dual on Friday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. televised on the Big Ten Network.