Penn State basketball misses out on NIT tournament bid

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The season is over just like that.

Penn State men’s basketball held out hope for a postseason berth to the National Invitation Tournament. The Nittany Lions did not get a bid and will finish the season 11-14 overall.

Penn State coach Jim Ferry said the team would accept a bid to the NIT if offered after the team’s Big Ten Tournament loss to Wisconsin.

“We will absolutely play in the NIT if we can. We are all on the same page. The school, the players, we want to keep this thing going,” Ferry said.

“If we get invited we will be more than happy, we will be excited to play in the NIT.”

Only 16 teams received invites to the NIT this year instead of the usual 32. COVID-19 protocols prompted the tournament to cut the field in half.

Penn State will now turn its attention to its basketball coaching search.