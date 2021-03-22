Penn State baseball walks off Maryland setting up rubber match

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State baseball pulled off some last-inning heroics to pick up its first home win of the season.

Penn State defeated Maryland 6-5 on a walk off single by Josh Spiegel in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Penn State had fallen behind in the top half of the final frame before pulling off the comeback. Spiegel finished 3-5 with two RBI and a run scored.

The two teams will play the last game of the series Monday. The rubber match will take place at 4 p.m. at Medlar Field.