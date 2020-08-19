Penn State Athletics recent COVID-19 results show one positive test

Sports

by: Devin Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — This afternoon, Penn State athletics released their COVID-19 testing results.

Out of 230 tests conducted on student-athletes between August 10-14, only one student tested positive, with four of the tests pending results. Per Penn State protocols established in the return to campus plan, individuals with a positive test are put into isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point.

Through August 7, the school has conducted a total of 560 tests on its student-athletes. However, Penn State officials did not accumulate totals since releasing the last round of COVID testing numbers, and will now release numbers a week by week basis.

“We expect our student-athletes to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups,” the school said in the release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories