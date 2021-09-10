Paul VI football gets set for old cross town rivalry game vs. Flint Hill

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — It will be the battle of the NOVA private schools tonight in Chantilly, as the Paul VI Panthers face off against Flint Hill.

It will be the Panthers’ first home game since moving their school to Chantilly with no COVID-19 restrictions. The two teams use to both be in Fairfax, but even though they are farther apart, the teams still view it as a rivalry.

“We are really excited,” said senior wide receiver Doug McDaniel. “[We are] old rivals. Since we transferred schools we don’t see them as often, but the rivalry is still there.”

“It’s still a rivalry to us,” said Paul VI head coach Mike Grandizio. “They are one of the closest private high schools that have a football team and we are excited to get after it. The expectations are we are planning on winning. We don’t hope to win, we expect to win.”