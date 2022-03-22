CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — The Sweet 16 is set for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and one of the teams remaining is the Duke Blue Devils.

Two former Paul VI basketball stars, Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels, currently play for Duke, and have been key contributors to the Blue Devils’ success.

However, this will be legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last run at a national championship. The winningest coach in men’s college basketball history announced before the season that this would be his final year coaching Duke.

Since then, the team has been a path of success, in hopes to send out Coach K the right way.

“He makes you work every day in practice,” said Duke sophomore guard Jeremy Roach. “He expects 110% effort from you every day. Definitely trying to send him out on the right path. Definitely very motivated.”

“We want to win a championship bad, and we know he wants to win a championship bad,” said Duke freshman guard Trevor Keels. “We know it’s his last year. We’d love to win it for him.”