Parsons named linebacker of the year, PSU defense earns All-Big Ten honors

Penn State had a dominant defense at times this season.

The Big Ten Conference released its postseason and defensive awards Tuesday night.

Sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons earned recognition as the top linebacker in the Big Ten.

Micah Parsons of @PennStateFball named 2019 #B1GFootball Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year. pic.twitter.com/dJSz4aBcLF — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 3, 2019

Penn State had a number of players land on the All-Big Ten defensive teams as well.

Defensive tackle Yetur Gross-Matos and linebacker Micah Parsons landed on the All-Big Ten first team. On the same day, Gross-Matos announced his intent to enter the NFL draft after the bowl game.

Other Penn State players to land on All-Big Ten teams are as follows courtesy of Penn State athletics:

Junior defensive end Shaka Toney (second team – coaches, honorable mention – media),

Senior defensive tackle Robert Windsor (third team – coaches, honorable mention – media)

Senior linebacker Cam Brown (third team – coaches, honorable mention – media)

Junior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (honorable mention – coaches, third team – media)

Senior linebacker Jan Johnson (honorable mention – coaches & media)

Senior safety Garrett Taylor (honorable mention – coaches & media)

Senior cornerback John Reid (honorable mention – coaches & media)

Junior safety Lamont Wade (honorable mention – coaches & media)

Special Teams

Punter Blake Gillikin (honorable mention – coaches & media)

Returner KJ Hamler (honorable mention – coaches & media)

Kicker Jake Pinegar (honorable mention – coaches & media)