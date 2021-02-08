Paralympian & Maryland-native Jessica Long’s story brings message of hope during Super Bowl

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – A Super Bowl commercial, featuring 12-time Paralympian, Jessica Long, through a Toyota ad; brings a story of hope, strength, and social responsibility.

The ad, titled “Upstream”, features Jessica Long’s journey, which began when she was adopted by an American couple from a Russian orphanage; on her way to become the youngest Team USA Paralympian, back in 2004.

Long was born with fibular hemimelia. Her fibulas, ankles, heels and most of the other bones in her feet, were missing. Her legs were amputated below the knees, and at 18 months old, she was fitted for prosthetic legs and learn to walk.

We believe there is hope and strength in all of us. #LetsGoPlaces 🏊‍♀️: @JessicaLong pic.twitter.com/DpT76lFvDh — Toyota USA (@Toyota) February 3, 2021

“I think ‘Upstream’ showcases my life in this whole new way, and it’s so personal and beautiful,” she says. “It pulls up all of these emotions of just being a little girl, adopted from Russia, wondering if I was ever going to amount to anything. It feels amazing to share my story.”, said Jessica Long, in a press release through Toyota.