Paint Branch football head coach Michael Nesmith named coach of the year by Washington Football Team

Paint Branch high school football head coach Michael Nesmith speaks to his team during a practice at the beginning of the 2021 fall football season.

BURTONSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Paint Branch high school football head coach Michael Nesmith has been named the high school coach of the year by the Washington Football Team.

Nesmith, who led the Panthers to the state quarterfinals this past season, will be honored at Washington’s game against Philadelphia on Sunday at FedEx Field.

“Very humbling obviously and I’m excited obviously not just for myself but for my coaching staff,” Nesmith told WDVM. “I’ve spoken about that a lot of lengths that I’ve got a group of men with me that are very much like minded and really care about our boys, not just on the field but off. I’m really proud of that piece and this recognition kind of shines light on all of us.”

Paint Branch football has received a $2,000 donation from the Washington Football Team Charitable Foundation.