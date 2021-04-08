“Our team is ready to make history”: Madison football gets set for regional title run

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — The top of the Northern 6D Region in football this year will look different.

After a five year dominant run by Westfield, their will be a new regional champ this year: Madison, South Lakes, Chantilly, or Wakfield.

The Warhawks come into the playoff unbeaten on the season (only team in the region to do so), and don’t look to stop there. They have their sights set on winning a regional title.

“It’s not a surprise to me,” said senior lineman Joey Johnstone when asked about going undefeated. “[The region,] it’s up for the taking, and I think our team is ready to make history.”

Madison kicks off their postseason run Friday night at home against Wakefield.