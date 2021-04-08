“Our identity will be our defense”: New GW women’s basketball head coach speaks to media

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — On Thursday, Caroline McCombs, the new head coach of the George Washington women’s basketball team, spoke to the media for the first time after being hired.

McCombs comes to D.C. after being the head coach at Stony Brook for the past seven seasons.

The 22-year veteran coach brings in a lot of experience, especially in recent years, as she took the Seawolves to their first NCAA Tournament appearance ever this season.

She now looks to bring the Colonials back to the big dance, a feat they haven’t accomplished since 2018.

“Our identity will be our defense,” said McCombs. “Our defense tells us if we win, our offense tells us by how much. So, we’re going to be tough, we’re going to be gritty, we’re going to be hard-working on the court.”