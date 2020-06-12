Orioles select two SEC players in first round of 2020 MLB Draft

Mississippi State designated hitter Jordan Westburg hits a grand slam against North Carolina in the second inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game against North Carolina in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) –The Baltimore Orioles selected two players from the SEC in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft Wednesday night.

The O’s drafted Heston Kjerstad, an outfielder from the University of Arkansas, with the No. 2 overall pick, and then later in the round took Jordan Westburg out of Mississippi State at No. 30 overall.

“We really like Westburg,” said Orioles executive vice president and general manager, Mike Elias. “[He’s] another guy that was on the radar screen for the scouting community in high school because of the tools that he had. He’s a guy who’s got power. He’s got above average speed. He can throw. So there’s a lot here and we think he can stay at shortstop.”

Baltimore had four more picks in day two of the draft in which they selected Hudson Haskin (OF, Tulane) in round 2 at No. 39 overall, Anthony Servideo (SS, Mississippi) in round 3 at No. 74 overall, Coby Mayo (3B, Stoneman Douglas HS) in round 4 at No. 103 overall, and then in the 5th and final round, the Orioles selected Carter Baumler (P, Dowling Catholic HS) at No. 133 overall.

NHL to enter Phase 3 of return to play

The NHL and the NHLPA have agreed on July 10th as the date to begin Phase 3 of the league’s return to play plan which will allow teams to open full training camps, given that “medical and safety conditions allow.”

NHL, NHLPA agree on opening date for formal training camps. https://t.co/35lF9nEob0 pic.twitter.com/l6W4VLXVYv — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 11, 2020

The league is currently in Phase 2 which allows for teams to conduct voluntary, small group workouts.

No official date has been set for formal resumption of play.