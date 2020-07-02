Orioles return to Camden Yards for COVID-19 testing

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) –

Baltimore Orioles players and coaches returned to Camden Yards on Wednesday ahead of their three week training camp, or spring training 2.0, to be tested for COVID-19.

So far, the Orioles have had zero positive tests in the organization with the team’s executive vice president and general manager, Mike Elias, stating that they have been “remarkably lucky.”

In a video conference with the media, Elias also addressed the inevitable that there will be positive tests but that the organization is going to do the best they can.

“We’ve been remarkably lucky thus far. I don’t expect that to continue throughout the season,” said Elias. We’re going to have cases. That’s been the expectation for Major League Baseball all along. We’re going to do the best we can to prepare for it, to contain it in situations that occurred, to keep everyone healthy even when they do test positive, and try to have the best outcomes we can. We all know that we’re heading into a situation that is not without its pitfalls and we’re going to do the best we can.”