Orioles prepared for 2020 MLB Draft

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — The Baltimore Orioles have six picks in this year’s abbreviated MLB Draft, the first one coming at the No. 2 overall.

Spencer Torkelson out of Arizona State is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Detroit Tigers but Orioles Executive Vice President and General Manager, Mike Elias, said to the media prior to the draft that there are a lot of good players available this year.

“Obviously, a lot of our attention has been directed toward debating the candidates for the No. 2 pick,” said Elias, “but we also have a tremendous opportunity given that we have pick No. 30 and pick No. 39 to really impact our organization and our farm system. We think this is a good draft class.”

There was some uncertainty about how the cancellation of the college and high school baseball seasons would impact picks, but the Orioles don’t seem to be too concerned.

“The abrupt end to the baseball season this spring has definitely made the scouting process different. I think it will effect the nature of the draft a little bit, but certainly has not prevented us from making quality evaluations of these players and having enough players at each pick to get us through the rounds,” Elias encouraged. “And really I think we could keep going even given the circumstances.”

Baltimore will pick at Nos. 2, 30, 39, 74, 103, 133



2020 draft