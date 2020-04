BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) –Geoff Arnold is one of the newest members of the Orioles Broadcast team and got to call his first games with the big league club at Spring Training before everything was shut down.

He discussed with WDVM sports reporter Grace Grill what it was like being at his first spring training with the Orioles, Orioles spring training takeaways, and the impact coronavirus will have on baseball among other topics.