One-on-one with Maryland women’s basketball Head Coach Brenda Frese

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – On Thursday, the University Maryland women’s basketball team held their Media Day for the 2021-2022 season, allowing a chance to speak with players, and coaches about the season to come, and expectations surrounding it.

Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese spoke one-on-one with Alex Flum about the upcoming season.

Frese is entering her 20th season leading the program and is fresh off of winning national coach of the year last season. Frese discusses returning the majority of her roster, bouncing back from last year’s disappointing loss in the NCAA tournament and excitement for this season.