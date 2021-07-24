Olympics Recap (July 24): Holmes falls in women’s epee 2nd round, Huske advances to 100m butterfly semis

TOKYO, JAPAN (WDVM) — The Olympics officially kicked off in Tokyo after the opening ceremonies on Friday, and two of our local athletes have competed.

In fencing, D.C. native Katharine Holmes competed in the individual epee, but unfortunately lost in the second round 15-12 to Sera Song (Republic of Korea). An early exit for Holmes, but it was quite the accomplishment, qualifying for her second Olympic Games.

In swimming, Arlington High School’s Torri Huske competed in the 100-meter butterfly prelims. The teenager placed second in her heat, with a time of 56.29 seconds. Her time was fast enough to qualify for the semifinals, where Huske will compete in the first heat on Sunday, with a chance to advance to the finals on Monday.