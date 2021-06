MCLEAN, Va (WDVM) — Oakton girl’s soccer came into the 6D Northern Region Final as the underdog against the top seed in the region, McLean. However, the Cougars gave them everything they had before losing 2-1 to the Highlanders.

The Cougars were able to take a 1-0 lead in the first half after Isabelle Ching put one in the back of the net.

In the second half, McLean was able to add two goals of their own to win the region final and move on to the state semis.