MCLEAN, Va (WDVM) — It was quite a ride for the Oakton girl’s lacrosse team, but it finally came to an end Friday night, as the Langley Saxons defeated the Cougars 18-11 in the 6D Northern Region Final.

Oakton was the first to score in this one. They were able to do so in under a minute. But after that, it was all Langley. The Saxons led 14-5 at the half, and Julia Daly had a hat trick in the first five minutes of the game.

The Saxons move on to the VHSL State Semifinal next week.