Oakton Girl’s Basketball Spotlight: Fred Priester

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — In northern Virginia, when it comes to high school girl’s basketball, there’s only one name that comes to mind: Fred Priester.

Oakton Girl’s Basketball head coach Fred Priester has been coaching basketball for quite some time.

“41 years. 27 here at Oakton. I was a head coach at McLean for ten years and I coached JV for four years before that at McLean. So, a long time.”

Over the 41 years of coaching, a lot has changed in the game of basketball, especially for girl’s basketball.

“When I first started coaching, there was no three point line,” said Priester. “They changed the size of the ball for girls, so that was a change. When I started was when they first started playing girls games at night.”

But one thing that has stood the test of time is Coach Priester’s way of coaching.

“Priester definitely knows the basics and how to work through those basics,” said Hannah Kaloi, Oakton senior power forward. “He makes it so those basics drills actually count for everything.”

“I think you can present things to athletes today just as you did before,” said Priester. “I never tried to be too obtuse. I tried to be straight forward. This is why we are doing this.”

40-plus years of coaching, 700-plus wins, multiple district and region titles, and a state championship later, and Fred Priester still enjoys coaching girl’s basketball.

“I love the game of basketball and I love the challenge. I want them to have a good experience. I want them to be as successful as they can in terms of wins and losses. But mostly, I want them to grow as human beings utilizing basketball as a means of learning a whole lot of things that I think are important. In life. But still, if you put a goal out there, and you give them the tools to get it, and then you strive for it, that’s coaching.”