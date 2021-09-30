Oakton football off to 4-0 start, best start in nine years

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — It is the biggest surprise so far in northern Virginia for high school football: the Oakton Cougars are 4-0.

“It’s been nine years since we were 4-0 and we want to keep this ball moving,” said senior wide receiver Teddy Gayton.

Nearly a decade since the team has started a season this hot. In past years, Oakton would be limping into district play already under .500. Now the team has a chance to head into district play undefeated with a chance at making playoffs.

“It’s pretty fun to be apart of, especially as a senior and we are lighting stuff up and surprising people,” said senior wide receiver Shane Rossini.

“It’s been an awesome feeling, were winning some games,” said senior quarterback Nick Toole. “I feel like the culture is really turning. Everyone is really buying in.”

The Cougars have a blockbuster matchup on Friday, taking on undefeated West Springfield on the road on homecoming, and they are hoping that the obstacles they have faced this year can help propel them to a win.

“We’ve had a little bit of everything, which is what you want to happen to you in the beginning of the season,” said head coach Mel Morgan. “We have been fortunate to be 4-0 with all of those crazy things happening.”