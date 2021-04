IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Oakdale Bears volleyball team pick up the county title with a 3-2 win over Urbana. The Bears finish their season with a 7-1 record.

From Oakdale; Elise Smith had 19 kills, 4 blocks, & 1 ace, Maggie Cole had 11 kills, 4 blocks, & 3 aces, Bailey Wolski had 8 blocks, & 4 kills, Gabby Barth had 25 digs, 4 assists, & 2 aces, Jenna Harding had 19 assists, & 10 digs, and Ryan O’Neal had 17 assists, 14 digs, & 3 aces.

Highlights will be posted later.