Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
Veterans Voices
DC Bureau
National
Black History Month
Coronavirus
Elections
Cold Case Investigations
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Remarkable Women 2020: Patty Hurwitz
Video
Allegany County celebrates largest investment in workforce development
Video
Police have charged 1 of the 3 men believed to have been involved in Jonathan St. shooting
Video
A Martinsburg woman is accused of handcuffing two children together at night
Video
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Home for the Holidays
WDVM’s Remarkable Women of 2020
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
The Mel Robbins Show
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Cirque D’Or Tickets Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Oakdale over Williamsport 63-41
Sports
by:
Grace Grill
Posted:
Feb 11, 2020 / 11:25 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 11, 2020 / 11:25 PM EST
IJAMSVILLE, Md.
Final: Oakdale 63, Williamsport 41
Trending Stories
Bag of tiny dead birds seized from passenger arriving in US from China
Video
Town makes plans to revitalize Hancock
Video
Berkeley County investigating allegation against Spring Mills H.S. teacher
Video
Arlington County, Amazon partner with Dominion Energy to build solar farm for energy
Video
Update: One arrested in road rage incident in Frederick, MD
Video
Tweets by WDVMTV