IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Oakdale softball team outlasted Middletown Tuesday evening 10-9.

The Bears had a 7-1 lead after five innings of play but the Knights would score eight runs in the 6th inning to take a 9-7 lead.

Oakdale would tie it back up in the bottom of the 6th, and eventually go on to win 10-9.