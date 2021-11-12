Oakdale looking to build off momentum from late season surge

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Oakdale Bears will have a chance to redeem themselves against the Linganore Lancers, after their 54-53 loss in overtime earlier in the season.

For the Bears, they’ve had to do a little soul-searching after that loss, focusing on learning from their mistakes.

“I’d say after the Lancers’ loss, and we lost to Fort Hill, we weren’t really confident enough. But I just feel like our energy level has improved so much.” said senior Andrew Hodges.

That improved energy was evident during their 43-6 win over No. 4 Rockville in the first round of the playoffs. A large portion of Oakdale’s success came from not only the improvements they’ve made to their preparation, but also talent added back to the team, after returning from injuries.

“I think where we’ve improved the most is probably our tackling. I know our tackling was kind of shaky in that first game, but I think we have a big improvement there.” said senior Sam Leskoski.

“We feel like we’re kind of playing our best football now.” said Head Coach Kurt Stein, “Which is obviously the time o the year you want to play it at. So we’re looking forward to Friday, and we think we have a little bit of a different look this time around so we’ll see how it goes.”