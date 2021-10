HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Oakdale Bears girl’s soccer team win 3-0 on the road, against the North Hagerstown Hubs.

Oakdale capped off a three goal run, with Samantha Gregorio taking advantage off a long throw from Katelyn Bull, sending the ball into the back of the net to cap off the Bears’ scores for the night.

Highlights will be posted after the 10pm sportscast.