Oakdale Bears prepare for a tough road game against Walkersville

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The last time the Oakdale Bears traveled to Walkersville in the regular season, they walked out of the Lions Den with a 23-20 win, back in October 25, 2019.

That was the last time Walkersville was able to host fans in their home field. This Friday, September 10th, the Oakdale Bears will travel to Walkersville, as they begin a tough three-game stretch in Frederick County.

“It’s gonna be our first big test of the season, always a big rivalry with Walkersville.” said Head Coach Kurt Stein, “We’ve had some great games over the last ten years or so. And so we expect this one to be the same thing. We had a huge crowd here on Friday, I’m sure there will be a huge crowd there.”

The Bears are coming off a 42-0 win over the South Hagerstown Rebels, looking to build off their momentum early in the season, and build confidence with a victory against a Frederick County rival.

“We’re preparing for a ground and pound type game.” said senior Cameron Dorner. “They’re gonna run the ball out, and we’ve gotta stop them. And I’m super pumped for this game. And I’m ready to kill them.”

“We’re just telling them that it’s gonna be a once in a life time experience just how loud it is going to be. They’re gonna bring it so we gotta bring it too.” said senior Andrew Hodges.

The Bears will kickoff against the Lions at 6:30pm on Friday night.