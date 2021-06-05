NOVA Sports Recap: Madison baseball, softball, boy’s LAX, girl’s LAX all win Concorde District semifinal games

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — It was a busy day at James Madison High School. Four Concorde District semifinal games took place Saturday in Vienna, and all four Warhawk teams won.

Girl’s lacrosse started off the quadruple header, Madison hosting Centreville. A lot of goals scored in this one, but the Warhawks would come out on top 18-10 over the Wildcats.

To the diamonds next, as baseball and softball began at the same time. In baseball, the nationally ranked Warhawks hosted the Westfield Bulldogs. In the first inning, both teams showcased home runs to open up the scoring. In the end, Madison defeated Westfield 9-4.

In softball, it took a couple innings before the Madison offense came alive. But, after one run in the third and three runs in the 4th, the Warhawks pulled away, defeating Oakton 9-1.

Lastly, boy’s lacrosse. A very defensive game by both teams in the first quarter. It took until the second quarter to see some scoring by Madison on their way to a 9-3 victory.

All four Madison teams will move on to the Concorde District finals in their respective sports next week.