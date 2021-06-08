NOVA Sports Recap (June 7): Three spring sports teams crowned Concorde District Champs

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — On Monday, Madison High School was the site of three Concorde District finals: baseball, softball, and boy’s soccer.

In baseball, Madison avenged their only loss on the season against Chantilly. A two run first inning helped propel the Warhawks over the Chargers 5-2.

Madison made it 2-for-2 on the diamonds. After trailing 3-1, the Warhawk softball team scored nine unanswered runs, defeating Centreville 10-3.

In the boy’s soccer district final, Chantilly took care of Madison. After leading 1-0 at the half, and giving up an early second half goal, the Chargers added two more goals in the second half to win 3-1 over the Warhawks.