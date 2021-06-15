NOVA Sports Recap (June 15): Northern Region 2nd Round

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — Down in Virginia, the second round of the Northern Regional Lacrosse tournament took place on Tuesday. Four games in Vienna for our local high schools with a shot at advancing to the regional semifinals.

At Oakton, the Cougar girl’s lacrosse team took care of business against Yorktown, defeating the Patriots 17-7.

On the boys side, the Cougars scored three goals in 41 seconds in the first, on their way to a 10-1 victory over Marshall.

At Madison High School, the Warhawk lacrosse teams looked to go 2-for-2 as well. For the girls, Madison was able to keep their offense going and hold off a late push by Washington-Liberty, defeating the Generals 16-11.

For the boys, it was a tight contest. McLean led 2-1 after one quarter over Madison, but the Warhawks found a way to outscore the Highlanders 8-4 the rest of the way to win 9-6.

All four teams advance to the 6D Northern Regional Semifinals which are all set to be played on Wednesday, June 16.

