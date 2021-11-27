NOVA Region Finals: South County, Madison football advance to state semis

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — With a chance to advance to the state semifinals, the states were even higher this week. However, both home teams prevail, and we will see a rematch from last season’s state semifinal.

Let’s start with the 6C Region Final, #4 seed South County hosting #6 West Potomac. The Wolverines upset the Stallions in the regular season, but SoCo came out strong in the first half.

Stallion WR Brock Spalding had two touchdowns in the first half, one for 80 yards, as South County led 26-10 at the half. West Potomac fought back in the second half, tying the game up at 26 with under five minutes remaining. With under a minute left, Spalding scored the game winner on a direct snap, sealing the win for the Stallions 33-26.

“It took a lot of heart, it took a lot of grit, it took a lot of not giving up because there were times where we could have given up in that game,” said Spalding. “It takes a lot of heart, and that’s where the culture comes in.”

“This is why you come and play region championship games,” said head coach Tynan Rolander. “It’s what you practice for, it’s what you prepare for, it’s what you play for.”

In the 6D Region Final, the top seed Madison showcased another dominant performance against #2 Centreville. When the teams met in the regular season, the Warhawks held off a second half comeback, defeating the Wildcats 21-17.

This time around, the offense was clicking, but the defense was on fire, keeping Centreville to just seven points. Madison wins back-to-back region titles, defeating Centreville 35-7.

“This was a goal for our group this year, to get a little bit further than we did last year,” said head coach Justin Counts. “So, we’re back in that game, and we are hoping we can get through that.”

“We are definitely coming in hot,” said QB Connor Barry. “The hottest team is going to go the furthest. So, we are sticking by that.”

South County and Madison meet in the VHSL Class 6 State Semifinal for the second straight season. Last season was in the spring, where the Stallions were able to pull out the win late over the Warhawks, before falling in the state final.

Madison will host the semifinal game next Saturday at 1pm.